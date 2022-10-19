Dr. Calvin Mackie: Not Every Family Has A Tracy Morgan, But All Parents Should Provide STEM Opportunities for Their Kids

Dr. Calvin Mackie Entertainer Tracy Morgan and daughter, Maven

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STATEMENT BY DR. CALVIN MACKIE, FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT OF STEM GLOBAL ACTION

“When entertainer Tracy Morgan realized his nine-year-old daughter, Maven Sonae, dreams of becoming a marine biologist, he built a 20,000-gallon tank in their backyard, with more than a dozen sharks. Now, Maven, can study marine biology – a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) component - at home, in her community, with her family around to assist.

“We have similar goals at STEM Global Action, a campaign and network of affiliates advancing STEM education, and STEM NOLA, our groundbreaking New Orleans affiliate. We are renowned for bringing STEM learning and activities directly into under-resourced, Black & Brown communities across the country.

“I applaud Tracy Morgan because he did what a good parent should do – provide opportunities for their children to grow, explore and learn. Ten years ago, that is what I did for my son, Myles. I turned our garage into a laboratory after his science classes at school became so boring, he did not want to take science anymore. But I wanted him to achieve his dream of being an inventor, so each Saturday we did experiments in the garage. Soon neighborhood children joined in, and eventually STEM NOLA was born. Today, Myles is a sophomore engineering student at Howard University.

“Over the last nine years, we have traveled to churches, community centers, festivals and schools advancing STEM learning in communities of color. Our activities have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools across the U.S., and in five other countries.

We do it because most Black & Brown children, and low-income kids regardless of their race and gender do not have a rich parent like, Tracy Morgan. But they still have dreams and aspirations like his daughter and our responsibility is to provide children with opportunities to succeed and paths to marketable skills that lead to quality jobs and careers.

“As parents and leaders in our communities, we must join together and commit to No More Lost Einsteins! Across the country, brilliant young children, overwhelmingly low-income, Black, or Hispanic, are on course to languish in our society. Through no fault of their own, their intellect is never fully developed by teachers, parents, and our society at large, a scenario that prevents these kids from using their gifts to become academic achievers, create new innovations and live more productive lives. Those are the Lost Einsteins.

“But we know what can happen when, like Tracy Morgan, we give our children opportunities to flourish. When we give them environments, where they learn and play, building confidence in their ability to achieve in science and math. That is when their dreams come true. That is what we want for our children.”

ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

In 2013, Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based, non-profit committed to expanding STEM education at churches, community centers and schools, particularly in communities of color. His goal is to make STEM education available in ALL communities. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network of affiliates, including STEM NOLA, that pursues STEM education for children, parents and communities across the U.S., and abroad. His initiatives have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools across the U.S., and in five other countries. In addition to an informative website with a data center, newsroom and newsletter, Dr. Mackie hosts the Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast series. It features interviews with guests from all aspects of STEM – entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, students – who talk about the importance of STEM in their lives today. They are the mentors for the next generation of STEM leaders, models of success for others to follow.