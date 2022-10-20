New Treatment Program At La Mesa Rehab Helps Those With Long Covid-19 Breathe Better And Return To Work
La Mesa Rehab, San Diego’s only comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facility, has created a new, intensive program for those suffering from “Long Covid-19.” The program is a solution for many patients faced with this relatively new medical problem that developed as an extension of the worldwide Covid-19 epidemic.
This service could not be a more timely, as Long Covid-19 is far from over. According to a just-completed study of 33,281 people in Scotland, the majority had lingering symptoms at 12-18 months after their initial infection. The report indicated that 150 million people worldwide are believed to have contracted Long Covid-19 during the first 2 years of Covid-19.
Referred to as “post-acute sequela of Covid-19” (PASC) by some physicians, Long Covid-19 is a condition defined as the continuation, recurrence of, or emergence of virus symptoms four or more weeks after recovery from the initial, stage 1, acute phase of the disease. Sufferers are also sometimes referred to as “long haulers.” Symptoms may include: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, stomach pain, headache, low stamina, fatigue or weakness.
Las Mesa Rehab’s new Long Covid-19 program, led by Founder Tami Peavy, is based on the clinic’s experience with other lung impairments and diseases. These include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD,) emphysema, chronic bronchitis, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, and bronchiectasis. These diseases collectively cause breathing difficulty for more than 35 million adults. Treatments are designed to reduce shortness of breath, increase pulmonary capacity with exercise and postural strengthening, breathing technique and modalities, and patient education to help get people with Long Covid-19 back to work more quickly.
Most lung diseases are treated with drug therapies, including steroids and inhalers use. However, numerous published medical reports have shown that pulmonary rehabilitation is much more effective at easing symptoms, and results in a superior quality of life. It has also been documented that improved lung function leads: to greater longevity, strength, and endurance, and reduces the number of hospitalizations and readmissions. Getting people back to work is more important than ever during these times of economic difficulty and diminished workplace numbers.
La Mesa Rehab respiratory therapists work closely with their physical therapists, as well as the referring physicians. Together, they design individually-tailored programs that reduce shortness of breath, eliminate mucus, and increase lung capacity. Specialized equipment and therapeutic techniques are employed in order to more quickly and effectively achieve results. A few of these treatments include: salt chamber therapy, vest therapy, bubble breathing, oxygen therapy, nebulizer treatments, gas exchange analysis, and balloon therapy.
For more information, call 619-466-6077 or view their website at: https://www.lamesarehab.com.
Carol Holland Lifshitz
Carol Holland Lifshitz
