Horror Novel by Author From Queens Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

They must find each other and pull themselves together to escape the Island of Madness with their sanity intact.”
— George Van Rossem
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 -- George Van Rossem's The Island of Madness is a horror novel set on the island of Oasis, an island filled with bizarre experiments, tainted creatures, and various unimaginable horrors. Rossem's novel is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance's exhibit for the Frankfurt Buchmesse, the world's largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Grounds.

The novel opens with a charity event at the Empire State Building. The charity event was designed to raise awareness about combating diseases in foreign villages. Adam Alter, a renowned businessman who has established numerous companies worldwide in fighting these diseases, is the main contributor to this event. Adam then introduces himself to students — among them are Katherine and Mark — and shares that he himself has seen the devastating effects of these diseases. Later that night, Katherine and Mark are startled by a scream in the hotel room; they then discover that students are being rounded up by soldiers against their will — soon to be shipped off to the island of Oasis.

George Van Rossem was born in Queens, New York. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature from Molloy College. George is an avid outdoorsman and fisherman.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

