Climate-Tech Innovator INOVUES to Present at Upcoming VERGE 22 Conference & Cleantech Open’s Global Forum

INOVUES to present at upcoming VERGE 22 climate-tech conference INOVUES logo As a winner of this year’s US Green Building Council Los Angeles (USGBC-LA) Net Zero Accelerator, INOVUES will exhibit in booth #301 of the VERGE 22 Startup Pavilion at the San Jose Convention Center. Image source: GreenBiz Group.

Award-winning company will showcase its patented energy-saving and smart glass retrofit solutions in San Jose, October 25-27.

Climate-tech innovations - such as smart glass and transparent photovoltaics - are now finally possible and affordable for existing buildings thanks to our technology.” — Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the sole provider of renewable glass facade technology that enables existing buildings to be retrofitted without removal, replacement, or disruption, will present at the annual VERGE Conference on October 25-27 and at the concurrent Cleantech Open Global Forum, both taking place in San Jose, CA.

INOVUES will present new developments in its non-invasive retrofit technology, including a prototype of an interior-installed system. As a winner of this year’s US Green Building Council Los Angeles (USGBC-LA) Net Zero Accelerator (NZA), the company will exhibit alongside fellow NZA cohort members in booth #301 of the VERGE 22 Startup Pavilion at the San Jose Convention Center.

INOVUES Founder and CEO, Anas Al Kassas, will also speak at the affiliated Cleantech Open Global Forum, taking place on October 27 from 12:30 to 3 pm (PST) at the adjacent San Jose Marriott Ballroom.

“Climate-tech innovations - such as smart glass and transparent photovoltaics - are now finally possible and affordable for existing buildings thanks to our technology,” said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder & CEO. “We are effectively expanding the market for these technologies from the 2% of new construction to the 98% of existing buildings. The potential impacts on glass facade energy efficiency and modernization are immeasurable.”

While the current market share for smart glass technologies is relatively small, recently announced favorable legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and expanded IRC 179D Energy Efficient Commercial Buildings Tax Deduction, combined with corporate and institutional climate action and rapidly rising energy costs, will be a catalyst to accelerated adoption. The U.S. commercial renovation market presents a vast opportunity, currently valued at over $45 billion. According to data from The National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC), there are currently 8.74 billion square feet of obsolete glass in older commercial buildings from the 1950s through 2000, including 4 billion square feet of the most energy-inefficient single-glazed stock.

INOVUES’ glass-agnostic, demolition-free technology for upgrading facades in-place will be transformational for providers of dynamic tinting, switchable, and transparent PV products, as well as building owners and operators of aging commercial properties. The company “upcycles” old leaky windows, window walls, and curtain walls into multilayer, high-performance assemblies. The result is a high-ROI, non-disruptive retrofit method, at a fraction of the cost and duration of a typical facade reclad.

For more information on INOVUES, please visit https://inovues.com. For more information on VERGE 22, “the leading climate tech event accelerating solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time,” please visit https://events.greenbiz.com/events/verge/2022. For the Cleantech Open Global Forum, please visit https://www.cleantechopen.org/en/custom/events3/view/89481.

Hashtags: #verge22 #CleantechOpen #climate_tech #facade_retrofit #window_retrofit #smart_glass

###

ABOUT INOVUES

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's award-winning patented technologies integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value of the building. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at www.inovues.com.

How to Retrofit Existing Glass Facades & Windows In Place Without Removal or Replacement | INOVUES