Book On Parenting Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
Are you teaching your child-or are you willing to be taught?”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Parks Pinto’s Daddy, When Will You Come Home? is part of a series of parenting books that aim to teach parenting skills from the perspective of children. Pinto’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.
— Marie Parks Pinto
It is a given idea that children will continually test their parents’ patience; as parents, it is ideal that they should find the ideal response. When parents find themselves in this difficult situation that the author suggests asking the question: “Are you teaching your child-or are you willing to be taught?” As Pinto puts it, "No matter what side you're on, they are just little children; of that you can be sure."
It is Pinto’s hope that the series will illustrate situations through the eyes of a child to show how we, as adults, appear to them. By taking into consideration the child’s perspective, parents can come up with the ideal response; therefore creating a healthy interpersonal model that is both
beneficial for parents and children.
Marie Parks Pinto’s other published works on parenting are Does It Still Hurt? I Am Not Broken, Mommy, Please Don’t Go, Daddy When Will You Come Home? and In A Toy Store.
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
