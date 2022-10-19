Novel About the Unlikely War Between Nano-Technology and Witchcraft Makes It to the Frankfurter Buchmesse
It all began when the world’s conservative industrialists became afraid that the rapid pace of high technology would soon leave them behind or destroy them.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne E. Criss’ Nano-Technology vs Witchcraft details the armed conflict between the industrialists with their weapons of nanotechnology and the witches with their weapons of witchcraft. The book is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Bookfair, the largest of its kind in the world, slated for October 19-23.
The armed conflict began when the world's conservative industrialists feared the alarming speed of high technology which they thought would destroy them. They won the first war when they enlisted an individual to assassinate key leading scientists in the world using nanotech molecular systems. Things escalated when a newly elected American government established an International Committee on Nanotechnology Control. As a countermeasure, witches were enlisted from the World Witches Conclave as a new weapon system; thus starting the full-scale war between the factions.
Professor Doctor Wayne E. Criss worked his entire professional life in several private and university-affiliated high technology laboratories and clinics in the USA, Europe, and Asia. He has written more than 200 medical research papers and books, won nineteen national and international scientific awards, and regularly consulted for government and private funding agencies. As a prominent medical scientist, Dr. Criss is now drawing from his experience-knowledge and has begun creating exciting novels with unusual 'modern' ideas.
Catch who won the war by buying your copy of the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
