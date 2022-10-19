Submit Release
Vietnam Veteran’s Novel About His Experiences During the War Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

He says it as a fact, blandly, his voice empty of passion, but it strikes me that he means with all his heart that I won't like the universe I enter if I look at what is behind that door.”
— Drew Mendelson
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drew Mendelson’s A Shepherd to Fools recounts the heart-wrenching tale of a covert Hatchet Team of US soldiers and Montagnard mercenaries during the end of the Vietnam War. Drew’s work is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade grounds.

The Hatchet Team is tasked to capture or kill a band of American deserters before their rebellion is out in the open. This team is headed by a humorless, sneering bastard, Captain Hugh Englander. A conflict between him and Captain David Weisman arises and threatens to tear the team apart. The narrative climaxes when the team finds themselves deep in the Laotian jungle fighting an enemy armed with Sarin nerve gas, the “worst of the worst” of the war’s clandestine weapons.

Drew Mendelson was an artillery 1st lieutenant in Vietnam, on whose combat experiences much of the novel was based. Since the war, Drew has been a labor journalist, chief writer for Gov. Gray Davis and then for the Calif. Senate Democratic Caucus, and speechwriter and senior policy advisor for two California State Treasurers.

Shepherd to Fools is the second of Drew Mendelson’s trilogy of Vietnam War novels. Get your copy of this exhilarating book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

