Free Town Halls in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia Will Answer Questions About Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims
Maryland, D.C., and Virginia veterans are invited to learn how they might qualify for financial recovery for illnesses from exposure to contaminated water.
Our family [members] served proudly to defend our country, and our country did not defend them.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, U.S.A., October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) law firm will present a Camp Lejeune “Road to Justice” Town Hall meeting to inform the people of Severna Park, Maryland; Columbia, Maryland; New Carrollton, Maryland, Washington, D.C.; and Alexandria, Virginia, about Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims. The event is co-sponsored by the Law Offices of Addison-Darden and will take place Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022. Admission to the Town Hall meetings is free.
— Margaret Coates, Addison-Darden Client
Military service personnel and citizens who served, worked, or lived at the Camp Lejeune Marine Base between 1957 and 1985, could have been exposed to toxic drinking water and developed serious illnesses as a result of this exposure. These people might qualify to file claims against the U.S. government to recover losses from their illnesses.
Margaret Coates, an Addison Darden client whose brother died of pancreatic, stomach, and colon cancer from exposure to the contaminated water at the military base, expressed her appreciation for the firm's help with a Camp Lejeune claim: "Our family [members] served proudly to defend our country, and our country did not defend them.
"Mark and Evelyn are making everyone aware of this problem destroying families. My husband had to suffer and die, but now we are eligible for compensation for our family's pain. Thank God for Addison-Darden."
Coates' story, along with that of Gilda Booth, whose husband passed away from illness caused by exposure to Camp Lejeune's contaminated water, can be viewed in their entirety on an exclusive video on the the Law Offices of Addison-Darden website.
“We applaud President Biden and lawmakers for taking this important step to consider the substantial harms people suffered from Camp Lejeune,” said LPR Attorney Brian Barr. “We are holding these Town Hall meetings to help those who served our country at this military base, as well as their families and civilians who lived and worked there, get the justice they deserve.”
To register for any of these free, no-obligation events, and for an updated itinerary of Town Hall locations, visit the Camp Lejeune Road to Justice Town Hall event page.
MANY OF THOSE IMPACTED DON'T KNOW THEIR RIGHTS TO FILE CLAIMS
On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, part of the larger PACT Act. The Act creates a path for victims of Camp Lejeune’s contaminated water to pursue litigation against the U.S. government.
Among those who could be eligible for compensation are:
• Military personnel
• Reservists
• Guardsmen
• Military family members
• Civilian workers
“After decades of ignoring warnings and reports about the drinking water contamination, the U.S. government has finally come around to do right by the people who suffered from this inaction,” said LPR Attorney Sara Papantonio. “Sadly, many of those who were exposed died from their exposure-caused illnesses. We want to make sure all victims know about their rights to file claims and to help them pursue the compensation they are due.”
Papantonio explains that victims have a short window in which to bring their claims. The attorneys will discuss this deadline and eligibility criteria and will answer any questions attendees have about Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims.
###
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF ADDISON-DARDEN
Since founding its unique "Mother-Son" law firm in 1988, the attorneys at the Law Offices of Addison-Darden have earned millions in verdicts and settlements for their clients. The law firm’s selection of talented attorneys, a courteous and professional staff, financial strength, and consistent results have won them the privilege of receiving referrals from clients and attorneys across the country.
Addison-Darden was named one of the "Top Law Firms" in the United States by the National Law Journal. The firm’s attorneys have received numerous awards from local, state, and national organizations for their trial and appellate work.
For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call 410-760-6077.
ABOUT LEVIN PAPANTONIO RAFFERTY
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm has been representing injured people across the globe since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the world and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $4 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world.
For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call 1 (800) 277-1193.
Sara Stephens
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
+1 281-744-6560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other