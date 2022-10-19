Adam Schomer’s I2i Productions Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Latest Feature Length Documentary Selling Superman
EINPresswire.com/ -- Director of ‘Road to Dharma,’ the iTunes Best-Selling Documentary ‘Heal,’ and ‘Highest Pass’ Tackles Themes of Mental Health, Family, and Fandom While Unearthing Perhaps the Most Valuable Collection of Comic Books in the World
i2i Productions, the documentary studio behind such award-winning films as The Highest Pass (2012), The Polygon (2014), One Little Pill (2015), iTunes’ best-selling documentary film Heal (2018), and the 10 episode docu-series Road to Dharma (2020), introduces Selling Superman, in their first-ever Kickstarter campaign! Director and producer Adam Schomer’s unique vision for bringing personal wellness and wisdom together with entertainment takes him back to his hometown, following the discovery of one of the most valuable comic book collections in the world, inherited by a childhood friend.
Covered under blankets and over forty years of tormented family history, “The Fantast Collection” is the legacy of an obsessive father cut off from his family due to mental illness. The film follows Darren Watts, whose father had Asperger’s (ASD), leading him to collect comic books in an obsession that overtook his home, destroyed his family, and caused them great mental trauma. Following the passing of his father, Darren is left with an impossibly valuable comic collection of over 300,000 comic books. This includes his father’s most prized possession: Superman #1, graded a 7.0 by the CGC, and valued at over $3.5Million, making it one of the most expensive comic books of all time. Darren is faced with this final adventure of Selling Superman, of picking up the pieces of his childhood, rewriting a family legacy, and discovering the heroic power of choosing what we give meaning to.
Darren Watts says “I inherited over a million collectibles. Every comic, every card, every figure, toy, and book. They all have value. I begged my father not to dump them on me in his passing, but instead enjoy them as a family. Always such a hidden secret, I now intend to share them with the world. No more hiding away like Clark Kent. Superman is MY favorite hero and it’s time for his collection to be recognized for what it really is and the true price we paid for it.
“It’s not often that such a compelling personal story lands in your lap and sends you on such an intensive journey somewhere you never expected to go as a filmmaker,” adds Director Adam Schomer. “The experience of making this film following in the footsteps of an old friend to untangle the family secrets and dynamics that define him to this day leaves me teary-eyed. Darren’s willingness to share this process and face the tormented legacy of his father’s collection is brave, inspiring, and life-altering. It’s this overwhelming task of making peace with your family’s past in order to give life a new purpose for the sake of your own future that I think we will all relate to.”
Selling Superman is now funding on Kickstarter, with plans for release in 2024, with many of the collectibles from the “Fantast Collection” currently being graded by the CGC, and some having already been sold through the prestigious Heritage Auctions. The film will feature experts on comics and collectibles, alongside Darren’s friends and family, in a film that explores the themes of fatherhood, mental illness, and of course, the cultural and economic impacts of the comic books in his father’s collection throughout history.
For more information on the collection, Darren’s family and their journey thus far, visit www.SellingSuperman.com, and contribute to this film’s production via the official Kickstarter campaign, which has launched today!
An i2i Production, Directed by Adam Schomer:
Adam Schomer is a Documentary Film and TV Director, Writer, Producer and the president of i2i Productions. He is known for going to extreme places and lengths to follow heroic stories that empower you. The award winning film THE HIGHEST PASS (2012) was theatrically released and took a deep look at fear and death amidst an epic Himalayan motorcycle adventure. THE POLYGON (2014) explored the villages most affected by forty years of Soviet nuclear testing and the people who band together to survive when government turns a blind eye. ONE LITTLE PILL (2015) reveals a startlingly simple new method to treat alcoholism that has been held back for too long. Adam Schomer produced and architected the release of the feature documentary HEAL (2017) that looks at the science and journey behind changing one’s beliefs, thoughts, emotions and perceptions in order to cure disease. HEAL is a #1 Best-Selling Documentary on iTunes, released on NETFLIX in 2019, partnered with Hay House Publishing for the Heal Summits 1,2 &3 and features the likes of Dr. Deepak Chopra, Gregg Braden, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Joan Borysenko, Anita Moorjani and many more esteemed consciousness experts. WOMEN OF THE WHITE BUFFALO (2022) is a feature documentary that Adam produced, which dives into the missing and murdered indigenous women of the Lakota Tribe and the spirit of those women that can no longer go unheard. Adam and i2i Productions also consulted on, created, and enacted the distribution strategy for a feature documentary that explores stress and anxiety and how we find relief through self-inquiry: CHASING THE PRESENT (2020) features Russell Brand, Alex Grey, Sharon Salzberg and many more. He co-produced and released the online summit for the hit documentary FANTASTIC FUNGI (2021) Adam created and directed THE ROAD TO DHARMA (2020), a 10 episode Docu-Series for television that follows a courage group of real people seeking freedom on a motorcycle adventure through the Himalayas to four sacred sites of freedom. This uniquely intelligent series combines travel, adventure, and spirituality in a way that will inspire curiosity in us all; what can be more important than freedom.
i2i Productions is located in Santa Monica, California. www.Livingi2i.com
Our mission is to Unite Through Wisdom and Entertainment
IMDb: Adam Schomer IMDb: i2i Productions
