Equity Financing Secured For Football Film 'Mr. Irrelevant' Reunites Writer & Original Development Producer of 'The Meg'
A peek into the 'Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror' author Steve Alten's newest project 'Mr. Irrelevant' a film depicting the story of the last pick of the NFL draft.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Alten, author of the New York Times bestselling novels 'Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror' and 'Meg: The Trench', has optioned an original feel-good football movie, 'Mr. Irrelevant' to producer David Rubenstein ('1917,' 'Human Capital'), and his partners Ken Atchity and acclaimed sports and entertainment marketer Scott Becher of Win-Win Partnerships (formerly producer/director NFL Films, co-founder of South Florida’s Sports Talk 790 the Ticket, VP/Head of Partnerships Carnival Cruise Line).
The production team has announced that Howard Schuster’s Major Studio Partners Film Fund has confirmed its intention to finance the film. MSP’s over 300 previously-financed major studio films include 'Ford v Ferrari', 'The Devil Wears Prada', 'Wall Street', 'Bohemian Rhapsody;, 'X-Men', 'Walk the Line', and 'Die Hard'.
Alten is teaming up again with Atchity, his original literary manager and development producer of the 2018 film adaptation 'The Meg' (Jason Statham), years after the original sale of the manuscript to Doubleday-Bantam for $2.2M, and to Disney for $1.1M. Atchity also developed and sold Alten’s subsequent bestselling novels 'Domain', 'Goliath', 'Resurrection', and 'The Loch'. Meg chewed through nearly $600M at the worldwide box office.
'Mr. Irrelevant' is an inspiring story of perseverance, unexpected “second chances,” and triumph following a young man’s miraculous journey from being the last pick of the NFL draft, aka “Mr. Irrelevant.” After losing his father to cancer leads him to bomb the tryouts on Pro Scout Day, a 21-year-old college quarterback is convinced his NFL dream has gone up in flames. But when an NFL head coach accidentally sees his potential, the young man gets the opportunity of a lifetime to make his late father proud and go from “Mr. Irrelevant” to starting quarterback.
“I set out to write an original underdog story with characters audiences could relate to while tapping into my own personal experiences—we’ve all felt irrelevant,” says Alten. Inspired by the love for his hometown NFL team, Alten wanted to write something authentic and inspiring. “Whether writing fictional thrillers like 'The Meg', or an original script like 'Mr. Irrelevant', I always endeavor to get the smallest of details correct.”
Atchity’s current slate also includes 'Gambino: The Rise', in development in Italy with producer Jules Nasso, Alan Gibson’s 'The Seeding' with Rubenstein as executive producer, and Amanda Lear’s 'My Life with Dali' with Tommy Dorfman attached and Anna Synenko and Anonymous Content also producing–as well as the August 2023 release of 'Meg 2: The Trench'.
