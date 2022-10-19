Some Listeners Won’t Like WQKR AM/FM’s New Radio Show “The Loyal Opposition,” and that’s OK, Says Host Len Assante
Portland, TN Radio Staton tabs Local Political Activist Len Assante to Host New Radio Show, “The Loyal Opposition”
Can Assante successfully use the Middle Tennessee radio airwaves to reach those with an open mind and willing to listen to voices other than those from their tribe? Assante believes he can, adding, “This show provides a voice and a platform rarely heard in today’s local Tennessee media. We are hard-hitting yet fair - opinionated, yes, but backed up with facts and expert testimony. There’s a place for this type of show. And the early reactions prove it.”
Finally, the Middle Tennessee radio landscape goes beyond 100% red: blue and purple now have a voice too. The Loyal Opposition provides news, interviews, and commentary on today’s hot-button political issues. The show is broadcast on Portland, Tennessee-based WQKR 101.7FM, 1270AM, and via podcast. The show’s broadcast reach includes northern middle Tennessee and surrounding communities extending into Southern Kentucky.
At its core, the Loyal Opposition is just that: the show stands opposed to the supermajority and their harmful ideas and rhetoric while remaining loyal to the Tennessee and United States Constitutions.
To hear more, listen live to WQKR.com. For media inquiries, to interview Len Assante, or for an expert quote, contact Len at Len@TheLoyalOpposition.Online or call 516-440-6310.
Those who reach out will discover Len isn’t so hated after all. He has an uncanny knack for building rapport with those he disagrees with politically. After all, everyone wants what’s best for the growing population of Middle Tennessee. And it’s that type of unity Len Assante, and The Loyal Opposition hope to build upon with its increasing listenership.
ABOUT:
The Loyal Opposition is a weekly radio show that shares “the other half of the story.” Listen LIVE every Wednesday 5-6 pm Central on WQKR 101.7 FM, 1270AM, and WQKR.com, both live and via podcast.
Hosted by Len Assante, The Loyal Opposition fills a void in Tennessee broadcast radio: it provides a voice and platform for those of Middle Tennessee who feel left behind by their local officials. Democracy truly thrives when all voices are heard.
Assante is a long-time resident of Sumner County, Tennessee, active in politics, nonprofits, and civic organizations. Len’s accomplishments include a Tennessee Press Association award for editorial writing and the Communication Educator of the Year Award from the Tennessee Communication Association. http://www.theloyalopposition.online
Len Assante
The Loyal Opposition
+1 516-440-6310
