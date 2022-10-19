The Wimslow Group Secures 5 Year Deal With 2 Top Tier Banks To Assist Clients With SBLC Monetization
Our clients expressed the further need to monetize their SBLC (Standby Letter Of Credit) and the option to do this in-house based on their successful experience with us and we finally found a solution”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wimslow Group in responding to the increasing demand of clients for more monetization solutions to meet their financial obligations recently agreed with 2 Top Tier Banks to provide monetizing options for its clients who have successfully obtained a Genuine SBLC from its partner Providers. The move once again further reiterates the firm's goal of helping their clients get the best financial solution in a one stop shop.
“Our clients expressed the further need to monetize their SBLC (Standby Letter Of Credit) and the option to do this in-house based on their successful experience with us, having gotten a lot of requests, again we listened and acted on this to meet their demands, it took a painstaking process of diligence to achieve this but the end result meant a better service for our clients and more importantly making sure the safety of our clients capital was safe and all dealt with in-house.” Dr. Eugene M. Edwards.
As is often the case, clients who have successfully been able to secure an SBLC require this to be converted into a form of capital funding which they need for the projects they choose to embark on. It is a lengthy process to actually get a bank who would accept to take on this task even if some form of arrangements were made prior to getting the Genuine SBLC. However, the team at the Wimslow Group, led by the experienced financial consultant, Dr. Eugene M Edwards, has been able to find a solution to this ever increasing problem by leveraging it's decades of experiences and relationship with some banks to provide a solution. What this means is that no longer does its client need to take their SBLC somewhere else to get it monetized and run the risk of either a refusal from a bank or even worse getting a bad deal. The firm will now take on the task of both securing an SBLC and getting the much needed capital funding for its clients.
"The firm has grown to become one of the most sought-after providers of SBLC Monetization and wealth management solutions world-wide. Over the years, the Georgia-based firm has leveraged their experience and connection within the financial services industry to deliver top-notch solutions to construction and real estate businesses."
This marks another landmark moment for a team that is already well known for the quality of its solutions and the level of professionalism it carries out on projects which has earned the firm accolades from different quarters. In 2019, the firm was selected by the Investment and Wealth Management Awards 2019 by The Financial Times as the Best Full Sipp Provider as well as the winner in the Niche Investor Advisors category.
