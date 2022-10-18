Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,994 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister congratulating Ulf Kristersson on his election as Prime Minister of Sweden

CANADA, October 18 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to congratulate Ulf Kristersson on his election as Prime Minister of Sweden:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Ulf Kristersson on becoming the new Prime Minister of Sweden. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Kristersson to continue building the relationship between our two countries based on a long history of cooperation, strong people-to-people ties, and common priorities such as safeguarding democracy and the rules-based international order, and promoting human rights. As Arctic countries, we have shared interests and work closely together to promote circumpolar cooperation. We also enjoy commercial ties through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is creating new opportunities and good middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We will continue to work closely with like-minded countries such as Sweden to combat authoritarianism and promote peace and security in Europe, particularly in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine. As a close partner and important ally, Canada strongly supports Sweden’s decision to pursue membership with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and we will remain steadfast in our support through the accession process, including against threats to Sweden’s security.

“I thank former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson for her partnership and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister congratulating Ulf Kristersson on his election as Prime Minister of Sweden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.