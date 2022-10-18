Manchin, Capito Announce $750K for West Virginia Farmers, Ranchers and Foresters

October 18, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program for the Kanawha Institute for Social Research & Action. The funding will provide opportunities for underserved and Veteran farmers, ranchers, and foresters in West Virginia to learn about agricultural production.

“I am pleased USDA is investing in the Paradise Farms and Patriot Gardens through the Kanawha Institute for Social Research & Action to strengthen West Virginia’s agricultural industry and boost economic growth across the state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will create hands-on learning and workforce development programs for Veterans, active military members and their families, minorities and youth as they seek to enter the agricultural economy in West Virginia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for our communities across the state, and I will continue advocating for agricultural opportunities in the Mountain State.”





“There is great opportunity for growth in our agriculture sector in West Virginia, and I’m thrilled to see this funding head our way to help Veterans and active military learn more about the industry and how to get involved,” Senator Capito said. “I look forward to seeing the impact this investment will have on Patriot Gardens and Paradise Farms, as well as the doors it will open for our Veterans and service members.”