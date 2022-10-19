Nucor Steel to Present at Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference

Having a representative from an industry leader in sustainability such as Nucor offers attendees a front row seat into how one of the country’s leading companies is implementing sustainability” — Tom Gellrich CEO & Founder, H2 CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organizers of the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference are pleased to announce that Dave Miracle, Nucor’s Corporate Manager of Sustainability, will be a keynote presenter at the Nov. 10th conference. Mr. Miracle will explain how the company, which is the largest steel producer and recycler in North America and one of the cleanest steelmakers in the world, is working to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Organized by Shale Directories founder and President Joe Barone and Tom Gellrich, owner of TopLine Analytics and Co-Founder of the Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Network, the all-day program will offer latest news, advances and projects centered around reducing carbon emissions. The Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference will be on November 10th at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

“Having a representative from an industry leader in sustainability such as Nucor offers conference attendees a front row seat into how one of the country’s leading companies is implementing sustainability initiatives,” said Tom Gellrich CEO and Founder H2-CCS Network.

Nucor makes its steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) to make new steel products. Today, recycled scrap-based EAF steelmaking is the lowest carbon emission process in the world currently available at scale. Seventy percent of all steel in the U.S. is produced in EAFs. Nucor’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity is less than one-fourth of the global average and one-fifth of the average blast furnace steel producer. Nucor’s GHG intensity is already 20 years ahead of the Paris Agreement’s most aggressive 2030 target for the global steel sector (the Below 1.5 degrees scenario).

Steel is one of the few materials approaching the concept of a sustainable circular economy. Earlier this year, Nucor launched Econiq, the world’s first net-zero carbon steel available at scale to help its steel customers realize their sustainability goals. Econiq steel will utilize 100% renewable electricity and high-quality carbon offsets to negate any remaining Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Econiq certification will cover all of Nucor’s steelmaking product line. Nucor developed Econiq with General Motors. GM received its first shipment of Econiq steel earlier this year.

Nucor is also building a new $2.7 billion steel sheet mill in Mason County, West Virginia, which will utilize the company’s sustainable steel production methods. The new sheet mill is expected to open in 2025.

The Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference is being held on November 10th at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe.

