Speed limit on Kuhio Highway between Pili Road and Kalihiwai Road reduced to 35 mph

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the planned reduction of the speed limit on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between the highway’s intersections with Pili Road and Kalihiwai Road in Kilauea.

Effective from the installation of the new speed limit signage on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the speed limit in the area will be 35 mph in both directions. Previously the speed limit in the area varied from 50 mph to 40 mph depending on direction of travel.

The speed limit is being lowered to improve safety. A consistent and manageable speed supports operations at the four unsignalized intersections, two bus stops, one uncontrolled crosswalk, and community park access in this 1.2-mile section of Kuhio Highway.

HDOT has been actively managing speed in areas we anticipate high rates of vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. This improves safety because it increases reaction time for drivers and other users and improves survivability if a crash does occur. By normalizing safe speed limits, right sizing corridors, and upgrading infrastructure with features that guide the user to appropriate speeds such as roundabouts and raised pedestrian crosswalks, we can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

