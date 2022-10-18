House Bill 2637 Printer's Number 3564

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 41606, carrying State Route 3011, also known as Branch Road, over Spring Creek in College Township, Centre County, as the Private John W. Coble Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8536, carrying Pennsylvania Route 869, also known as Locust Street, over Topper Run, located in Adams Township, Cambria County, as the Corporal William T. Costlow, Sr., Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 11656, carrying State Route 1009, also known as Powell Street, over Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County, as the PFC Robert Lee Quick Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 68567, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 772 over Donegal Creek, East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, as the Kenneth C. Depoe, DFCA, Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 46002, on U.S. Route 119 in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, over the Mahoning Creek as the A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 36017, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 56 over the Kiskiminetas River, Vandergrift Borough, Westmoreland County, and Parks Township, Armstrong County, as the Rudy Minarcin Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8463, carrying U.S. Route 219 over State Route 3043, also known as Jackson Street, in Summerhill Borough, Cambria County, as the Staff Sergeant Paul Regis Wilburn Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 12099, carrying Pennsylvania Route 120, also known as Renovo Road, over Young Women's Creek in Chapman Township, Clinton County, as the John F. Curcio Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 11447, carrying Pennsylvania Route 255 over Narrows Creek in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, as the Sgt. Dennis Michael Resinger Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 47626, carrying Pennsylvania Route 255 over Sandy Lick Creek, Sandy Township, Clearfield County, as the Sergeant Norman Lee Tinker Memorial Bridge; designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 255 near the western intersection of Hemlock Avenue, Segment 0030/Offset 1077, to near the intersection of Gardner Hill Road, Segment 0040/Offset 2935, in Jay Township, Elk County, as the Dr. Betty Hayes Memorial Highway; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 54168, carrying U.S. Route 30 over Little Conewago Creek, between N. Grant Road and Stone Lane in Thomasville, Jackson Township, York County, as the Second Lieutenant John H. Sterner Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 15552, on that portion of U.S. Route 219 over Elk Creek, Ridgway Borough, Elk County, as the Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge; designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 611 from the intersection of Upper Barness Road and K Street (Segment 0040/Offset 2133) to the intersection of Oakfield Road (Segment 0030/Offset 1879) in Warrington Township, Bucks County, as the Officer Stephen C. Plum, Jr., Memorial Highway; designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 611 from the intersection of Upper Barness Road and K Street (Segment 0040/Offset 2133) to the intersection of Park Road (Segment 0050/Offset 908) in Warrington Township, Bucks County, as the William Bell, Sr., Memorial Highway; designating the interchange of U.S. Route 322 with State Route 2005 on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township, Dauphin County, as the Officer Michael L. Henry, Jr., Memorial Interchange; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 37108, carrying Pennsylvania Route 29 over the Susquehanna River in Tunkhannock Borough and Eaton Township, Wyoming County, as the Wyoming County Veteran and First Responder Bridge of Valor; designating the portion of State Route 4031, also known as Main Street, between Fifth Avenue and State Route 4048, also known as Seventh Avenue, in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County, as the Trooper Branden T. Sisca Memorial Highway; designating a portion of State Route 2025, also known as Morton Avenue, between Pennsylvania Route 420, also known as Woodland Avenue, in Morton Borough and Linden Avenue in Rutledge Borough, Delaware County, as the Captain Daniel Clement Memorial Highway; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 27664, on that portion of State Route 2040 over the Pennypack Creek, Hatboro Borough, Montgomery County, as the SPC John Kulick Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8344, carrying U.S. Route 22 over Pennsylvania Route 160, also known as New Germany Road, in Cambria Township, Cambria County, as the Charles J. Vizzini Memorial Bridge; designating the portion of State Route 1009, also known as Bridge Street, between State Route 1007, also known as Tacony Street, and State Route 2001, also known as Richmond Street, in the City of Philadelphia as the Joseph A. Ferko Memorial Boulevard; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8619, carrying State Route 3006 over Stonycreek River on the border of Stonycreek Township and Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County, as the Sgt. John T. Boxler Memorial Bridge; designating a portion of State Route 3001 from the intersection with State Route 3012, also known as Walton Road, on the border of Whitpain Township and Plymouth Township, to the intersection with Pennsylvania Route 363, in Worcester Township, Montgomery County, as the Dr. Jean Griswold Memorial Highway; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19129, carrying Pennsylvania Route 403 over Yellow Creek in Pine Township, Indiana County, as the PVT George Holuta Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 44052, carrying State Route 3035 over Yellow Creek in Homer City Borough, Indiana County, as the Sgt. Walter F. Novak Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8706, on that portion of State Route 4021 over a tributary of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Susquehanna Township, Cambria County, as the Petty Officer Iral William Stoltz Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 11523, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 729 over Muddy Run, on the border of Beccaria Township and Gulich Township, Clearfield County, as the Technical Sergeant Arthur K. Stiles Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 41697, on that portion of State Route 3019 over Clearfield Creek, on the border of Coalport Borough and Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, as the Technical Sergeant Richard L. Beers Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 67464, carrying State Route 4019 over the Norfolk Southern Railway in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, as the WWII Veteran Warren "Bizz" Watson Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 41673, carrying State Route 3102, also known as Oakridge Drive, over U.S. 219 in Richland Township, Cambria County, as the Cambria County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge; and making a related repeal.