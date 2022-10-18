Senate Bill 1195 Printer's Number 1595
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, further providing for reports to General Assembly.
