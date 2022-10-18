House Bill 2367 Printer's Number 3345
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act providing for duty of Department of Environmental Protection to prohibit the construction or installation of wind turbines that negatively affect military installations.
There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,975 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act providing for duty of Department of Environmental Protection to prohibit the construction or installation of wind turbines that negatively affect military installations.