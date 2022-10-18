Senate Bill 1331 Printer's Number 1892
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for Statewide initiatives.
