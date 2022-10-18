Senate Bill 359 Printer's Number 0405
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in medical assistance, providing for pregnancy-related and postpartum medical assistance.
