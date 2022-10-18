House Bill 722 Printer's Number 0709
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for maximum gross weight of vehicles.
