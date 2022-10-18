Tartaglione Hosts Disability Awareness Day in PA Capitol

Harrisburg, PA − October 18th, 2022 – Sen. Christine Tartaglione today hosted Disability Awareness Day in the Pennsylvania Capitol to highlight October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month in Pennsylvania.

Tartaglione, the longest-serving disabled member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, hosted the event to allow advocacy organizations, along with public and private providers, to share information about assistive services and technology. All members of the legislature and the public were invited to attend.

“People living with physical and cognitive challenges face an uphill battle every day simply accessing everyday essentials let alone meaningful employment,” said Tartaglione. “Events like Disability Awareness Day allow my colleagues to come and truly appreciate the challenges facing disabled Pennsylvanians every day.”

Tartaglione has been using a wheelchair since a boating accident in 2003. She has long been a leading advocate in Pennsylvania for people with disabilities and was instrumental in creating the state’s Office for People with Disabilities, which serves as a go-to source for information about the many state and county agencies that offer services for people who need assistance in their daily lives.

Organizations that shared information included the Center for Independent Living of Central PA, Susquehanna Service Dogs, PA Department of Aging, PA Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services and PA Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, AgrAbility PA, UniqueSource Products and Services, United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA, TechOwl, PA Link, United Spinal Association, Institute on Disabilities at Temple University, PA Assistive Technology Foundation, and Moss Rehab/Einstein now a part of Jefferson Health.

