Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,964 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on Health Care Assistant Day

CANADA, October 18 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in recognition of Health Care Assistant Day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022:

“In observance of Health Care Assistant Day, I encourage people to show their appreciation for the multi-faceted and vital roles our health-care assistants play in B.C.’s public health-care system.

“Health-care assistants go by many titles. They are nurse assistants, community-health workers, home-support workers, personal-support workers and resident-care assistants.

“They provide support and personal care in a variety of settings, including group homes, assisted living, community care, acute-care hospitals and long-term care homes. They show up every day to support our loved ones with chronic complex conditions, physical or cognitive disabilities and support those who require end-of-life care. They take care of our elderly and most vulnerable.

“In British Columbia, there are more than 44,000 registered health-care assistants ensuring that the people in our communities receive the best care possible. The work they do demands immeasurable compassion, kindness and commitment, and they continue to meet that demand through the COVID-19 pandemic and the toxic drug crises.

“They inspire us to do all that we can to support them, so they can continue to provide the best care possible to people in B.C. As of September 2022, almost 4,000 participants have been hired into the Health Care Access Program.

“Starting as a health-care support worker, those who are accepted to the Health Career Access Program are paid for their time and have their course fees covered, while receiving the training and education to become registered as a fully qualified health-care assistant. The program is part of a broader strategy to recruit 7,000 health-care workers throughout B.C.

“Your work truly makes a difference in the lives of British Columbians. On behalf of us all, thank you.”

You just read:

Minister’s statement on Health Care Assistant Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.