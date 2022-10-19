“The Golden Watch or the Murder at the Washington Hospital: Attempt to Solve The Mysterious Death of E. A. Poe

The Golden Watch Pavel Cerny, Author

Pavel Cerny’s The Golden Watch or the Murder at the Washington Hospital is inspired by the horror and mystery books, both of which were popularized by E.A. Poe.

The life of Edgar Allan Poe has always been full of mysteries. How did he die? Was it the result of alcoholism? Or was it a murder? My book attempts to answer the still unsolved mystery.” — Pavel Cerny, Author