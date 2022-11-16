Dermacare BioSciences Acquires Exclusive Distribution for Affordable Emergency Contraceptive “PostDay®-One Step” in USA
The Over-the-Counter PostDay® One-Step will be available for purchase at all major retailers in every state at up to 60% cost savings compared with other leading brands of emergency contraception.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DermaCare Biosciences is proud to announce their appointment as the exclusive USA distributor for PostDay® One-Step, the Over-the-Counter emergency contraceptive pill that is the best way to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sexual intercourse, contraceptive failure or misuse, or sexual assault.
PostDay® One-Step is an internationally recognized & trusted brand of emergency contraception pills, available in dozens of countries, that helps prevent pregnancy before it starts when taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex. It is NOT an abortion pill.
“Millions of women have safely used the emergency contraceptive pill and there have been no reports of serious complications”, said Kelly Stone, Chief Sales Officer and Partner at Dermacare BioSciences. “Although the emergency contraceptive pill is frequently referred to as a "day after pill",
this is not entirely an accurate description, as women do not have to wait until the morning or day after unprotected sex to take emergency contraception”.
“Actually", Stone goes onto say, "the emergency contraceptive pill, which contains safe 1.5mg of Levonorgestrel, is more effective the sooner you take it – as soon as possible after unprotected sex.”
Clinical studies in thousands of women have shown that the emergency contraceptive is up to 87 percent effective in preventing pregnancy. No prescription is necessary for PostDay® One-Step. There is no age or sex requirement and no ID is required to purchase the pill.
"The Over-the-Counter PostDay® One-Step will be available for purchase at all major retailers in every state at up to 60% cost savings compared with other leading brands of emergency contraception", said Stone.
"It is also important to remember that PostDay® One-Step emergency contraception will not work if you are already pregnant and it will not affect an existing pregnancy. PostDay® One-Step will not protect you from HIV infection. the virus that causes AIDS, and other sexually transmitted diseases".
PostDay® One-Step is not intended for use as a regular form of birth control. For questions about birth control and other women’s health issues, it is recommended that women talk to a healthcare professional.
About Dermacare BioSciences:
Dermacare Biosciences is a wholly owned division of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC, an FDA Registered Establishment, based in South Florida.
They are Manufacturers, Importers & Distributors of Medical Testing Devices, Healthcare Supplies, Hand Sanitizers, Private Label Personal Care, PPE products and more.
Always on the forefront of trends in the medical field, Dermacare Biosciences has recently and proudly teamed up with the makers of the internationally recognized and trusted brand of Emergency Contraception, POSTDAY® ONE-STEP.
There could not have been a better time. Now, consumers nationwide can purchase an affordable & dependable 'morning after’ contraceptive with confidence & ease and without a prescription.
“It’s a new day in America, For that, there’s PostDay®”
For more information about PostDay® One-Step, visit: www.MyPostDay.com
