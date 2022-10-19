MentorCloud Announces Partnership with National Mentoring Day
The partnership aims to fast-track employee engagement and inclusivity while leveraging the power of mentoring to develop people and organizations at scale
This exciting partnership with MentorCloud will enable organizations across the world to build a more collaborative, diverse, and inclusive workforce”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -MentorCloud, the world’s leading people development platform, is pleased to announce that they are the official partner for National Mentoring Day. The global initiative takes place every year on October 27th to celebrate, support, and promote both mentors and mentoring initiatives.
— Chelsey Baker, National Mentoring Day Founder
MentorCloud offers an innovative people development platform that leverages the power of human-to-human learning and mentoring to accelerate the exchange of wisdom unique to an organization. Unlike traditional learning methods that focus only on content, MentorCloud catalyzes interactions that drive contextual learning, empowering an organization’s people to grow their skills quickly, develop key competencies and readily implement them to accelerate their business goals.
“We are proud to be the official partner for National Mentoring Day, which has received global recognition as an organization that amplifies mentoring for all sections of business and society,” said Dr. Ravi Gundlapalli, Founder of MentorCloud,” National Mentoring Day’s work in supporting and championing mentoring aligns perfectly with MentorCloud's vision of impacting a billion lives through the transformative power of mentorship.”
Speakers include Susan Sobbott, former President and GM of American Express Global Commercial Services; Keith Ferrazzi, NYT best-selling author, and CEO of Ferrazzi Greenlight, and Wintley Phipps, singer, songwriter, record producer, minister, and founder of US Dream Academy. Jay Fulcher, 3 x CEO and best-selling author will also be sharing his congratulatory remarks during the event.
National Mentoring Day coincides with the completion of MentorCloud’s bi-annual survey on mentorship where MentorCloud found that 44% of mentees said that they felt more connected to their senior leaders and experts and 48% learned new skills that they were able to apply to their work and life. Additionally, 67% of surveyed mentors said that they gained a new perspective as a leader and 69% said mentoring gave them a strong sense of purpose in helping others grow.
“In today’s remote, hybrid working environment, mentoring is essential to create a sense of purpose and belonging, and connect employees,” said Chelsey Baker, Founder of National Mentoring Day. ” This exciting partnership with MentorCloud will enable organizations across the world to build a more collaborative, diverse, and inclusive workforce, something we see as an immediate priority.”
For more information about National Mentoring Day: https://nationalmentoringday.org/
For media information: chelsey@nationalmentoringday.org or pankaj@mentorcloud.com
For the full event schedule and to register: https://www.mentorcloud.com/globalmentorshipfestival
About MentorCloud
Founded in 2012, MentorCloud helps organizations engage and develop their people by leveraging internal ‘human wisdom’ and skills that are already available within the company with senior leaders and subject-matter experts. Their cloud-based platform leverages the power of mentoring and human-to-human learning to accelerate upskilling, promote career opportunities and growth, strengthen an organization’s culture and tie people development to business goals and objectives.
