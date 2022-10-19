A. Perry Homes Hosting Exclusive Event for Prospective Homebuyers at New Woodland Preserve at Foster Falls TN Community
A. Perry Homes hosts a preview for Woodland Preserve at Foster Falls. ATV/Jeep tours will be available, and a chance to win $10,000 off a lot purchase.
Come enjoy an ATV or Jeep tour of the property and see how incredible this property is”SEQUATCHIE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A. Perry Homes of Tennessee is proud to announce its latest designed community, Woodland Preserve at Foster Falls. The project will have an early preview of the community this Saturday and Sunday 11-3 pm Eastern on October 22nd and 23rd.
— Anthony Perry
A. Perry Homes President, Anthony Perry welcomes you, "Come enjoy an ATV or Jeep tour of the property and see how incredible this property is". Attendees may take part in the hole-in-one event where you can win $10,000 off of a lot purchase or a drawing for a first-choice selection of available lots.
Woodland Preserve at Foster Falls is an active lifestyle community that takes full advantage of its natural surroundings, whether it's hiking, fishing, watching the water flow over the falls, or simply enjoying the rolling woodlands from your kitchen window. This pristine community was designed for those who have a passion for nature in its purest form, while also enjoying the latest sustainable amenities and technology. With its walking trails, fishing pond, revitalized activity barn, waterfalls, sandy mountain beaches, and over a hundred acres of rolling woodlands, it is the perfect place for those seeking their wooded mountaintop dream home. It is also within walking distance of a world-class state park Foster Falls.
The nationally recognized team, A. Perry Homes who has created this community, is known for their light touch and talented eye for every detail, ensuring that Woodland Preserve at Foster Falls is a truly one-of-a-kind development.
Anthony states, "Rarely in one's career do you get an opportunity to work in such a stunning environment. Our team has approached this project as a legacy project, one that will be appreciated for generations to come. We consider ourselves the steward for this pristine land filled with mature woods, rolling hills, waterfalls, and a beautiful river."
Woodland Preserves at Foster Falls will be taking reservations on lots. Final details and lot configurations will be available after final subdivision approval.
RSVP today and don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!
You can RSVP Via Facebook or send an email to infotn@aperryhomes.com
Address: 8165 State Highway 150, Sequatchie, TN
Directions: 1/2 Mile North of Foster Falls Rd.
Follow signs on the side of the road until you reach the entrance!
Anthony Perry
A. Perry Homes
+1 423-299-5637
infoTN@aperryhomes.com
