Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,748 in the last 365 days.

10k events using NFT ticket protocol on L2 Ethereum

The Rouge Network reaches important milestone for proof-of-concept with over 10,000 events created with NFT tickets on Arbitrum Nova’s L2 Ethereum chain

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rouge Network reaches important milestone for proof-of-concept with over 10,000 user-generated events created with NFT tickets on Arbitrum Nova’s lightning-fast and inexpensive L2 Ethereum chain.

New users flocked to the Rouge Network app, Rouge Ticket, to create events and issue tickets on the recently launched Rouge Protocol’s secure and inexpensive NFT based ticketing system. The spontaneous beta-testing community has delivered an important proof-of-concept milestone for Rouge Ticket and confirmed a vigorous interest in self-sovereign, traceable, verifiable, monetizeable, frictionless and unique ticket NFTs at a fraction of the cost of traditional ticketing mechanisms. At the same time Rouge Ticket ensures a secure environment which eliminates double redemption, repudiation, falsification or other fraud because of its NFT architecture. The inflow of new users has also provided exciting feedback to help guide the feature and use-case road-map of this ready-to-use ticketing system with new features being added regularly.

Rouge Ticket provides an “out of the box” ready-to-use secure ticketing system with zero infrastructure cost for venues that wish to sell tickets, with almost no learning curve and no installation cost or IT team investment.

Rouge Network is committed to closing the gap between Web3 technology and real-world use-case scenarios, leveraging the security, speed and low cost of L2 and Ethereum blockchains.

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/aUeSjsN8Tx
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rougetoken
And create your event on: https://rouge.network/

The Rouge Project
Rouge Network
press@rouge.network
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

10k events using NFT ticket protocol on L2 Ethereum

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.