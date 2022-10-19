10k events using NFT ticket protocol on L2 Ethereum

The Rouge Network reaches important milestone for proof-of-concept with over 10,000 events created with NFT tickets on Arbitrum Nova’s L2 Ethereum chain

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rouge Network reaches important milestone for proof-of-concept with over 10,000 user-generated events created with NFT tickets on Arbitrum Nova’s lightning-fast and inexpensive L2 Ethereum chain.

New users flocked to the Rouge Network app, Rouge Ticket, to create events and issue tickets on the recently launched Rouge Protocol’s secure and inexpensive NFT based ticketing system. The spontaneous beta-testing community has delivered an important proof-of-concept milestone for Rouge Ticket and confirmed a vigorous interest in self-sovereign, traceable, verifiable, monetizeable, frictionless and unique ticket NFTs at a fraction of the cost of traditional ticketing mechanisms. At the same time Rouge Ticket ensures a secure environment which eliminates double redemption, repudiation, falsification or other fraud because of its NFT architecture. The inflow of new users has also provided exciting feedback to help guide the feature and use-case road-map of this ready-to-use ticketing system with new features being added regularly.

Rouge Ticket provides an “out of the box” ready-to-use secure ticketing system with zero infrastructure cost for venues that wish to sell tickets, with almost no learning curve and no installation cost or IT team investment.

Rouge Network is committed to closing the gap between Web3 technology and real-world use-case scenarios, leveraging the security, speed and low cost of L2 and Ethereum blockchains.

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/aUeSjsN8Tx

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rougetoken

And create your event on: https://rouge.network/