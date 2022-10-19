Submit Release
Wine Guardian Website Redesigned

Redesigned Homepage of the WineGuardian.com website

Homepage of the WineGuardian.com website

New website features updated features, video, 360-degree rotatable images, and more.

NORTH SYRACUSE, NY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Guardian - the world leading brand of wine-room cooling units - is excited to announce the redesign of its website.

The new website features brand-new tools to help customers learn more about Wine Guardian systems:

• A completely redesigned Wine Cellar Cooling Calculator that's far more user intuitive.
• 3D interactive product images for a complete 360-degree view of our systems. Users can see examples at bottom of the each product page (such as the Ducted Wine Cellar Cooling Unit page).
• The new and improved Resources and Manuals section features a browsing system to quickly find the manual or specifications sheet you need.
• An all-new Find a Distributor page with filters that make it easier to filter by country or by the distributors' provided services.

The company made special consideration to highlight the work of its partner distributors by featuring distributors' projects on the homepage.

For more information on Wine Guardian products, visit wineguardian.com.

Wine Guardian is a registered trademark of Air Innovations®, which designs and manufactures Wine Guardian wine cellar cooling units at its headquarters in North Syracuse, New York. Air Innovations, established in 1986, builds specialty air conditioning, refrigeration, and environmental control products that also are used in defense, aerospace, healthcare, semiconductor, and other industries.

Richard Bailey
Wine Guardian
+1 800-825-3268
email us here
