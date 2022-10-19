Submit Release
The Historical Night in Gloucester, Uk

HRH Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, (Private Name) Dr. Clyde Rivers & Mrs. Carol Fracis

SALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the night of Oct 8, 2022, in Gloucester, Uk, the first African King to ever visit Gloucester, HRH Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I (royal name), and the World Civility leader Sir Clyde Rivers the two titles of one man, came at the special invitation from Mr. Garfield Spencer, the Chairman of the Council of black majority churches in England for Black History Month. Mr. Spencer also grew up in the city of Gloucester. His leadership has positioned him to show the positive work that is taking place in Gloucester through African Jamaican leader Mrs. Carol Francis.

To have this amazing night take place in Gloucester Uk and highlight Mrs. Carol Francis as she has served this community in many capacities, from the position of Sheriff, Deputy Mayor, and now Justice of the Peace and many other titles to serve her community. She is a true voice of service and change in Gloucester, as well as a voice for Africans in the diaspora around the world. Her action is also bringing honor to all Africans in the diaspora.

To have the first African King and World Civility leader to visit Gloucester on this night to award Mrs. Carole Francis a plaque for her service to the world as an African Jamaican in the diaspora. She was the first to hold the position of Sheriff in 500 years. Actual history has taken place in Gloucester, Uk.

HRH Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I (royal name) and Sir Clyde Rivers, African American, enthroned as the Development King at Large for the Kingdom of Ekumfi Kuotukwa in the central region of Ghana, West Africa, and the World Civility leader showing the power of the diaspora from Africa making an impact around the world.

The kingdom is in the central region of Ghana, West Africa. Working with King Okogyedom Kofi Eduah V is a privilege to serve the kingdom and highlight Africans in the diaspora creating change for the world.

To have the First King from Africa visit Gloucester and Mrs. Carole Francis, a pioneer of First in many areas in Gloucester, Uk. It’s only befitting for the beginning of Black History Month. History made in Gloucester Oct 8, 2022.

