Johnson's Sausage Shoppe Adds Beef Strips to Voluntary Recall​

MADISON, Wis. — Johnson's Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged beef strips purchased on or before Oct. 17, 2022. The affected product includes:



Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages. Product is sold by Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.) at retail stores and farmers markets, and packages carry a mark of inspection with establishment ​No. 293.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product includes major food allergens (wheat, soy) not declared on the label. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.



On Oct. 14, Johnson's Sausage Shoppe issued a voluntary Class I recall of 18 other packaged food products. A list of those products can be found here.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson's Sausage Shoppe, at (920) 382-1166.



USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

