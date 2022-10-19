Magnitude Announces Expansion – Strategic marketing and communications firm adds senior staff to support growth

Magnitude hired Leona Laurie as President, Katharine Riggle as Head of Operations, Daniel Delson as Head of Media Relations & Marcia Simmons as Head of Content.

NYC, NY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnitude, a strategic marketing and communications firm hired Leona Laurie as President, Katharine Riggle as Head of Operations, Daniel Delson as Head of Media Relations, and Marcia Simmons as Head of Content. This expansion comes on the heels of new client acquisitions in high-growth markets, including cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, cybersecurity, regulatory technology, and disruptive technologies such as web3 and the builder economy.

With the addition of these new team members, Magnitude is expanding its presence into the United Kingdom and the San Francisco Bay Area and continuing its growth across strategy and advisory services for all aspects of the marketing and communications mix.

“The impact of emerging technologies, regulation, and evolving consumer demands cannot be understated, particularly when it comes to the challenges faced by companies small and large and their ability to stand out in a competitive market that has been disrupted by a global pandemic, new forms of transacting and a remote workforce,” said Founder and CEO Scott Krady. “The opportunity to deliver with impact by storytelling, winning influence and building partnerships has never been more present, and is one we’re excited to seize upon. Leona, Katharine, Daniel and Marcia bring a wealth of experience and knowledge that will create long-term value for our clients.”

“I'm thrilled to be part of this remarkable team,” said President Leona Laurie. “My colleagues impress me every day with the depth and breadth of their skills, and I believe we’re well suited to differentiate and grow our clients’ businesses – especially as markets become more challenging.”

Meet our new additions:

Leona Laurie is skilled at optimizing clients’ approach to social media and digital marketing, leveraging CRMs to integrate and quantify marketing results, advising on SEO and Social Media Optimization and maximizing all digital marketing efforts — with a focus on creating strategic growth for clients in the finance, tech and professional services industries. She has a talent for working with clients to define and achieve their goals through a clear action plan.

Katharine Riggle has a unique combination of operations expertise and marketing acumen that results in a proactive approach to identifying opportunities, solving problems and crafting sustainable solutions that maximize efficiency and lead to positive results for clients. She is experienced at developing practical yet innovative reporting that gives clients a 360-degree view of a program’s progress and results.

Daniel Delson is a media relations expert, media trainer and strategic writer focused on advancing clients’ business objectives, thought leadership, expert positioning in the media and developing brand narratives with strong, established relationships in US top-tier and trade media. He has deep industry knowledge in financial services, wealth management and financial technologies.

Marcia Simmons creates compelling brand narratives and engaging content that connect with audiences and drive business growth. Leveraging her background in business journalism, branded content and strategic communications, she is an expert at combining storytelling and strategy to achieve client goals.

About Magnitude

Magnitude is a full-service marketing and communications firm, but one that is different. Our results-driven model is designed to solve the most complex issues that impact growth. We do so by getting to the heart of pain points and creating smart, meaningful programs and relationships that drive new business opportunities for companies ranging from startups to multinationals and everyone in between. The common theme is a shared commitment to client success and an approach designed to deliver measurable ROI. Our teams have on average 15+ years of experience and have been in the trenches of leading digital, content, sales and experiential programs. We prioritize relationships over transactional agreements.

Connect with us: connect@magnitude-growth.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/magnitude-inc/, https://twitter.com/magnitudegrowth, https://www.instagram.com/magnitudegrowth/