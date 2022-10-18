Image One Named a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Image One’s Innovation and CreativityROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 100 franchise brands, being named an award-winning franchise in its 2022 report on the Most Innovative Franchises.
Image One provides necessary training, tools, and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes annual rankings of the top franchises in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.
To identify the companies on the list of this year’s Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from over 30,000 franchisees representing more than 300 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.
“Innovation takes a lot more than just having creative ideas and solutions. It also takes execution,” said Eric Stites, founder, and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees’ success and the long-term resiliency of the brand.”
Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Image One survey data showed the following:
From Image One franchisees surveyed, the company received a 74.2 in the category of innovation. This was higher than the FBR Benchmark by roughly seven points. This acknowledgment by franchisees of Image One’s innovativeness is shown mathematically, with 93.3 percent of respondents saying that they would recommend the Image One franchise model to others.
“At Image One, we focus on innovative strategies that put our franchisees first,” said Tim Conn, the President and co-founder of Image One. “We’re pleased to know that our franchise owners are satisfied, and we appreciate this recognition from FBR. It motivates us to continue thinking outside of the box and to better serve the communities that we touch.”
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2022 Most Innovative Franchises.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Cape Coral, and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/.
