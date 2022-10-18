Keep America Beautiful Announces Speaker Lineup for Vision for America 2022 

The two-day working and learning event, themed “Vision for a Litter-Free America,” takes place October 26 & 27 in NYC.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, announces the speakers for Vision for America 2022, a two-day working and learning event that will highlight the power of tri-sector leadership to urgently address litter eradication to create healthy civic infrastructure, environmental integrity, and community equity.

With the theme “Vision for a Litter-Free America,” Vision 2022 will begin on the afternoon of October 26 in NYC with an impact-focused service project with the New York Sanitation Foundation. The day will conclude with a networking and recognition reception.

On October 27, a half-day roundtable event for business, government, and nonprofit leaders to address litter abatement from multiple perspectives will be held at Studio Gather by Tishman Speyer at Rockefeller Plaza. Panels will be focused on pathways, partnerships, and business strategies that engage communities to inspire action and find solutions.

Speakers to appear at Vision for America 2022:

- Jennifer Lawson, President, and CEO of Keep America Beautiful

- Greg Jozwiak, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Dow and KAB Chairman

- Barry Rosenthal, Artist, and Advocate (http://barryrosenthal.com/)

- Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle US

- Anne Johnson, Principal and Vice President of Resource Recycling Systems

- Eddie Moye, Director of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch

- Monique Oxender, Chief Sustainability Officer of Keurig Dr. Pepper

- Rich Gousset, VP of Sustainability at Re: Dish Co.

- Morgan Berman, Founder of Glitter

- Brandon Pousley, CEO of Glitter

- Shannon Reiter, Executive Director of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

- Katharine Reed, Program Manager at Sanitation Foundation

Sponsors for Vision for America 2022 include Studio by Tishman Speyer, Cox Enterprises, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and PepsiCo.

About Keep America Beautiful: Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.