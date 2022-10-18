State Board of Education Votes to Continue the Transition Back to Local Governance in Normandy and Riverview Gardens

At today’s State Board of Education (State Board) meeting, board members accepted the recommendation made by Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven to continue the gradual transition back to local governance for the Normandy Schools Collaborative (NSC) and the Riverview Gardens School District. This means voters will have the opportunity in the April 2023 election to select three new members to join both the NSC Joint Executive Governing Board (JEGB) and the Riverview Gardens Special Administrative Board (SAB).

“Our guiding principle continues to be doing what is best for the students in Normandy and Riverview Gardens,” said Commissioner Vandeven. “Continuing this transition back to local governance allows stakeholders in those districts to get involved with the ongoing improvement efforts school leaders are working to implement.”

This means the State Board must set a final term of office for two current JEGB members (William Humphrey and Anthony Neal) and three current SAB members (Shanon Holt, Reggie Jones, and Mary Oswald). Each individual’s term will now expire on June 30, 2023.

School board election filing begins December 6, 2022, and is open through December 27, 2022, for the election on April 4, 2023. Interested candidates should contact their respective school district for filing information.

The transition back to local governance in the NSC and Riverview Gardens began in December 2021. The first locally elected members were selected by voters in April 2022.

Both the NSC and Riverview Gardens are currently provisionally accredited. The JEGB and SAB are charged with providing leadership and governance to set academic achievement expectations and a timeline for reaching full accreditation.

