Arrest Made in an Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3200 Block of Dubois Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the 3200 block of Dubois Place, Southeast.

At approximately 5:50 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle, which was left unattended, with a juvenile male inside. The suspect then drove away with the vehicle. The juvenile male was located unharmed a short time later. The suspect was apprehended by responding units. The vehicle was recovered.

On Monday, October 17, 2022, a 14-year-old juvenile female of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

