LM Instruments Introduces 9771, A Conformal Coating Technology In Partnership with Dymax
This fluid solves many of the challenges of solvent-based coatings such as messy processes and is safer for workers to apply. For most companies, the added value comes from the higher throughput with significantly faster processing times.
“Dual-cure 9771 is a reworkable component conformal coating which cures with UV light and room moisture to ensure material in shadowed areas is fully cured,” says Alfred Freire, President of LM Instruments. “The product is characterized by its low ionic content and low outgassing, meeting NASA’s ASTM E595. When spray coated on printed circuit boards, 9771 protects them from external environments such as humidity or debris. It has significant applications in the aerospace industry, especially for use on boards destined for space.”
Dual-cure 9771 is also uniquely certified to meet Mil-Std 883 Method 5011. No other conformal coating chemistry on the market currently possesses this certification. It also has a UL 94 V0 flammability rating and is UL 746E recognized.
Once applied, Dymax Dual-cure 9771 exhibits excellent temperature and humidity stability, tin whiskers mitigation and corrosion resistance. It is a single component material, easy to apply with standard dispensing systems, and does not need to be mixed with any other material before application. Dual-cure 9771 offers a coating thickness of 0.20mm which includes a fluorescent tracer.
About LM Instruments:
LM Instruments specializes in marketing highly engineered and automated products and materials to the electronic manufacturing industry, referred to as the SMT (Surface Mount Technology) industry. LM Instruments is located in the Baltimore-Washington D.C. corridor and can be contacted on 410-747-1120 or
info@lm-instruments.net
About DYMAX:
Dymax is a leading developer of innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies.
