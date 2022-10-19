Anders Partners with Fifth Avenue to Provide Streamlined Credentialing and Provider Enrollment Process
Strategic Partnership to Support Health Systems in Missouri and Illinois
With access to tools like CAQH ProView, we simplify the data collection process, accelerate provider enrollment and minimize credentialing-related claims issues for health care organizations.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anders CPAs + Advisors (Anders) is expanding their partnership with Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services (Fifth Avenue) to offer a streamlined, outsourced credentialing and provider enrollment process for physician practices and health systems in Missouri and Illinois. With an industry-focused team of health care advisors, Anders’ provider enrollment expertise pairs seamlessly with Fifth Avenue’s delegated credentialing specialization. This strategic partnership lessens staff workload and decreases turnaround times, allowing health care professionals to provide immediate patient care and accelerate reimbursements.
— Brian McCook, Partner and Director + Health Care at Anders
One of the benefits of the partnership is Fifth Avenue’s accreditation with the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This industry-leading accreditation provides a framework for implementing industry best practices that help to verify practitioner credentials accurately and efficiently. Achieving NCQA accreditation demonstrates that the systems, process and personnel are in place to thoroughly and accurately verify the credentials of providers and assist health plans in meeting accreditation requirements.
Payer credentialing is a highly regulated process, and it can often take health plans a long time to verify and enroll providers in their networks. When providers are not enrolled in a timely manner, patient care can be impacted along with lost reimbursements. The solution to this challenge is delegated credentialing. Health care providers can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having Anders and Fifth Avenue’s credentialing IPA Primoris managing their licensing and delegation process. With Primoris, health care providers can see the delegated credentialing process shortened down from 52 conventional steps to just six simple steps, which means physicians can begin billing 60-90 days sooner. Primoris also allows providers to apply for over 25 delegated health plans and networks through one application instead of dozens.
The Anders team of health care advisors manage all non-delegated enrollment and hospital credentialing applications and help obtain state professional licensure or federal registrations. “With access to tools like CAQH ProView, we simplify the data collection process, accelerate provider enrollment and minimize credentialing-related claims issues for health care organizations,” explains Brian McCook, Partner and Director + Health Care at Anders. “Our team does the heavy lifting by completing and submitting all necessary applications to the appropriate credentialing entities and continually following up to ensure all proper documentation has been received at each level.”
Through this partnership, Anders and Fifth Avenue can expand their offerings to clients and provide a full-service solution to one of the health care industry’s biggest, yet most essential challenges. By offering outsourced services, health care providers have the opportunity to increase revenue by avoiding potentially costly application mistakes and minimizing long wait times related to credentialing by payers, hospitals, or state licensing boards.
About Anders Health Care
Anders has a team of health care advisors that provides creative, yet practical, solutions to handle the balancing act required to succeed in today’s health care environment. In addition to provider enrollment, they also offer extensive, multidisciplinary financial and advisory services for physicians, hospitals, medical centers, home health organizations, nursing homes, and other facilities, from individual practices to multi-location health systems.
About Anders
For over 55 years, Anders has delivered full-service accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services to growth-oriented companies, organizations, and individuals. A Top #100 Firm, Anders is a member firm of LEA Global, one of the largest international associations of independent accounting firms. For more information on Anders, visit anderscpa.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram: @AndersCPA.
