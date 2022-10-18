Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Businesses, PA’s Economy Celebrated During Business Park Groundbreaking in Allegheny Co.

$250,000 in RACP funding for the project is generating $16 million in private investments

Bridgeville, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre highlighted the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania’s strong business environment and helped break ground on Alpine Point Business Park’s 120,000-square-foot expansion in Allegheny County.

“Pennsylvania is a great place for any company, no matter the industry, and the Wolf Administration continues to invest in the commonwealth’s strong business climate,” said D’Ettorre. “We look forward to seeing the growth Alpine Point Business Park will bring to this region.”

The $16 million project, which includes two RDC flex manufacturing buildings in the business park, received $250,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding in 2020.

The first phase of the project is for a 40,000-square-foot industrial building designed for growing manufacturing, research and development, and light assembly companies in western Pennsylvania. The second phase will include site development and infrastructure work to create a 15-acre expansion ready pad that will support a second, 80,000-square-foot flex industrial building.

“Private Public Partnership is the engine that moves economic development forward. This project will help overcome the lack of supply of quality manufacturing and industrial space for tenants to compete and grow their business. This site at the intersection of I79 and 579 will provide the perfect location for business to grow and thrive,” said John R. Deklewa, CEO of RDC and resident of South Fayette Township.

RACP funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #