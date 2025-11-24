Shapiro Administration Boosts Pennsylvania’s Creative Economy with $49.8 Million Investment in Season 2 of HBO’s TASK, Creating 3,700 New Jobs

The acclaimed drama series, which will be filmed entirely in Southeastern Pennsylvania, is expected to inject $194.1 million into the Commonwealth’s economy.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on making Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development ― his 2025-26 state budget secured $100 million for the Film Production Tax Credit Program.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi announced the Pennsylvania Film Office has awarded $49.8 million through the Film Production Tax Credit Program to produce Season 2 of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series TASK, created by Chester County native Brad Ingelsby.

HBO estimates that Season 2 of TASK will inject $194.1 million into the economy in direct expenditures, creating and supporting more than 3,700 Pennsylvania jobs.

“This is the largest tax credit we’ve ever awarded to one show, and we’re proud to support another returning series by homegrown storyteller Brad Ingelsby through the Film Production Tax Credit Program,” said Film Commissioner Pesi. “The Shapiro Administration understands that supporting productions like TASK have a powerful impact on Pennsylvania’s creative economy through the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while also giving new opportunities to local businesses in the southeastern region. We look forward to continuing this great partnership with HBO as we further grow the creative industries across the Commonwealth.”

The production is also expected to boost our hospitality industry by utilizing 25,000 hotel nights in the Commonwealth.

“I am thrilled to be filming another season of TASK in my home state of Pennsylvania,” said Brad Ingelsby, Creator, Executive Producer, and Writer of HBO’s TASK. “I’m deeply grateful that I get to tell stories about characters from this very specific part of the country while working alongside the wonderful people who also call Pennsylvania home.”

“HBO/Warner Bros. Discovery is extremely grateful for the support and partnership with Governor Shapiro and the State of Pennsylvania, as well as Gino Pesi and the Pennsylvania Film Office, on the second season of TASK,” said Janet Graham Borba, EVP Production, HBO. “The locations in and around Philadelphia add an invaluable level of authenticity to the series. Furthermore, the opportunity to bring a production of this caliber to Pennsylvania and provide jobs to its citizens and businesses is extremely gratifying to Brad Ingelsby and all of us at HBO.”

The Pennsylvania Film Office, part of the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), administers the Film Production Tax Credit Program. The program offers a 25 to 30 percent tax credit to productions that spend at least 60 percent of their total budget in the Commonwealth. To be eligible, projects must be a feature film, a television film, a television talk or game show series, a television commercial, a television pilot, or each episode of a television series intended as programming for a national audience.

Since the beginning of the Shapiro Administration, the Pennsylvania Film Office has approved more than $309 million in Film Tax Credits to 106 projects, creating over 35,000 jobs, according to DCED’s 2024-25 Economic Impact Report.

These projects show the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development and creating real opportunities for all Pennsylvanians. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in nearly 20 years, maps the Commonwealth’s path forward to strong economic growth and more good-paying jobs.

The Governor’s 2025-26 state budget continues to make investments that are directly tied back to the Economic Development Strategy, including securing $100 million for the Film Production Tax Credit Program.

For more information about the Film Production Tax Credit Program, visit the Pennsylvania Film Office’s website.

