Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,107 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Security System for Bicycles (FMB-138)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more secure way to protect a parked bicycle against theft and tampering," said an inventor, from Carmel, Calif., "so I invented the BIKE SECURITY SYSTEM. My design would offer an improved alternative to using traditional bike locks, cables and chains."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative new security device for bicycles. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized individuals from stealing or tampering with a bicycle. It also could help to deter or scare away a potential thief. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicycle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-innovative-security-system-for-bicycles-fmb-138-301650001.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Security System for Bicycles (FMB-138)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.