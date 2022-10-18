MediaSpark joins the Nexstar Network as a Strategic Partner

Becomes the first full-service marketing agency to be included in the Strategic Partnership Program.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-channel marketing and digital agency, MediaSpark, announced today they are now a strategic partner of the prestigious Nexstar Network.

Nexstar, a member-owned home services organization, focuses on driving business growth through continued education and the sharing of ideas between its members. While other agencies have been a part of the strategic partnership program, MediaSpark is the first full-service marketing and digital agency partner and offers over 15 decades of digital and traditional marketing experiences to Nexstar members.

MediaSpark, which joins other major strategic partners like ServiceTitan and HomeDepot Pro, has extensive experience helping companies offering plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and more. "We're excited to help Nexstar members be top-of-mind and easy to find with our data-driven approach," says Founder CEO, Patsy Sumner, who launched MediaSpark in 2015. "Turning home service brands into household names is our specialty—and we can't wait to help these companies generate quality leads and make the most of their marketing dollar."

While most industries took a hit during the pandemic, the Home Service industry has seen steady growth over the past three years. MediaSpark's extensive experience working with home service clients of all sizes made them a natural fit for Nexstar's network. The organization's strategic partners are fully vetted by Nexstar in order to offer its members the best possible options to help grow their businesses.

"We get it – without leads, businesses won't grow. We're here to provide partners with expertise in all areas of the business!" says Trent Lowenstein, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Nexstar. "Every solution we offer is designed to keep sales teams busy, and happy, and to generate revenue. This starts with dynamic marketing and a hands-on partner like MediaSpark."

Nexstar members interested in how MediaSpark can help benefit their company should email agreen@themediaspark.com to learn more.

