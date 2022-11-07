Otter Technologies debuts the first S.H.A.F.T.- compliant text marketing platform for alcohol and firearms
Otter Technologies, the leading business compliance platform for local businesses, announced the launch of OtterText.
— Ben Nelson, founder, and CEO at Otter Technologies.
This new service enables companies to grow sales and repeat business through text marketing (SMS). Empowering consumers to text a business for VIP promotions allows the consumer and the industry to respond to Offline, in-person interactions. OtterText will enable companies to use a suite of tools to engage with customers, from VIP promotions to appointment reminders and two-way communication via the software.
Current SMS tools were built before companies needed to comply with Sex, Hate, Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco (S.H.A.F.T.). Utilizing Otter Technologies, Alcohol & Firearms Businesses can now send/receive messages without worries of getting flagged or having their reputations ruined because they're out of compliance. Customers - both those in the chat room and out of it - are given this opportunity too. They can message from anywhere at any time, so there's no need to be tied down if you don't want to be.
“90% of consumers prefer texting to communicate with businesses rather than phone calls and emails. With this new (Alcohol & Firearms) compliant software, we are giving small to medium businesses that might not be able to advertise through other means an opportunity to increase their sales by communicating with these individuals via text message,” said Ben Nelson, founder, and CEO at Otter Technologies.
OtterText has been well received during its open beta testing period and is currently extending a 90-day refund policy.
OtterText makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to send and receive SMS messages with individual consumers within the company's industry ranging from; Bars & Nightclubs, Firearms, Hospitality, Pet Care, Restaurants, Retail, and Wine & Spirits. If you are interested in learning more about OtterText, please visit their website for further details: www.ottertext.com.
About Otter Technologies
Otter Technologies innovates to help small and midsized companies thrive now and through the future with easy-to-use, comprehensive, and compliant tools for SMS, eSignature, and web hosting. Located in Boulder, CO - Otter Technologies was founded in 2020, softwares include OtterText.com and OtterWaiver.com.
