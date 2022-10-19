Popfizz CS Launches AP Computer Science Curriculum as Part of Roblox Community Fund

Roblox AP Computer Science Principles

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popfizz Computer Science, an online curriculum and professional development provider has launched a Roblox-based AP Computer Science Principles curriculum as part of the Roblox Community Fund. With the recent syllabus approval by the College Board, teachers are able to adopt the curriculum for AP approval.

The free curriculum is designed to help students develop projects that meet all AP Computer Science Principles Performance Task requirements while creating Roblox projects that draw on their passion and interests.

“There is a demand from students and teachers to use more advanced programming environments like Roblox Studio to meet the requirements of the latest AP CSP standards," said Matthew Cheng, lead content developer/ high school teacher. "We hope that schools and teachers discover creative and engaging ways to help students thrive.”

The course materials include instructional guides, student worksheets, step-by-step video tutorials, quizzes, and dozens of projects that utilize Roblox Studio and the Lua programming language. No prior coding experience is required. The course is accessible at https://popfizz.io/