Blue Raven Solar Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2022 Utah 100
For a fifth year, Blue Raven Solar ranks among the fastest-growing companies in Utah by the MountainWest Capital Network.
We are so excited for the future of the solar industry and for the ability we have to change the world!”OREM, UTAH, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar announced it was once again named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Blue Raven Solar was recognized out of 100 companies and was honored at the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. This is the fifth consecutive year that Blue Raven Solar has been recognized by the MWCN.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
The MWCN’s exclusive awards program recognizes professional service providers, entrepreneurs, and investors for the impact they have on business success in Utah. Startups and companies with top revenue-growth are also recognized by these awards.
“Over the last year, Blue Raven Solar has continued to rapidly grow as one of the leading residential solar providers in the country. We are so excited for the future of the solar industry and for the ability we have to change the world,” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In eight years, the company has gone from three to over 3,000 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. Blue Raven Solar has been recognized multiple times on the Utah Business’s Fast 50 list, the UV50, and The Financial Times: The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, among other awards.
Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2017 and 2021.
“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Jason Roberts, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar, a SunPower Company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunities to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
