VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches 2022 Human Trafficking Summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today launched the virtual 2022 Human Trafficking Summit. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders to discuss efforts in the fight to eradicate all forms of trafficking. Former award-winning Major League Baseball player Adam LaRoche will deliver the keynote address. More than 2,300 attendees are registered to receive more than 16 hours of educational content and breakout sessions from presenters across the nation. Learning opportunities created at the summit allow Florida to continue working to protect victims and prosecute traffickers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I’m excited to launch this year’s Human Trafficking Summit. During this virtual event, participants will hear from experts from across the country—including our keynote speaker, former MLB player Adam LaRoche. Adam is an incredible advocate for survivors, and I look forward to participants hearing his message of hope and ideas for ending trafficking.”

2022 Human Trafficking Summit Keynote Speaker Adam LaRoche said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to speak at this year's summit on anti-human trafficking. Unfortunately, this is a growing concern in the United States, and we must continue to address this topic and take active steps towards recognizing, understanding, and combating these atrocities. I am thankful to the state of Florida for taking a leadership role in actively engaging in this fight."

LaRoche played with the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox over a 12-year span. LaRoche won a National League Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award in 2012 with the Nationals, finishing sixth in the Most Valuable Player vote that season.

Following his playing career, LaRoche, along with his wife Jennifer, established the E3 Ranch Foundation in 2017, a multifaceted organization that supports combat veterans and those in the fight against human trafficking—including trafficking survivors.

As part of the summit, Attorney General Moody, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice honored advocates and officials for working to fight and end human trafficking.

Below are the list of awards and winners:



Survivor Advocate of the Year—Savannah Parvu

Community Advocate of the Year—Katie O’Rourke

Prosecutor of the Year—Lisa Thelwell

Law Enforcement Official of the Year—Special Agent Jessica Hurak

DCF Human Trafficking Investigator of the Year—Shanta Grant Rouse

DJJ Human Trafficking Advocate of the Year—James Garner

The Florida Attorney General’s Office hosted this year’s summit, along with the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, DCF, DJJ, the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking and Florida State University.