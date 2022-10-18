Letters signed by Washington and Einstein, and a sword from JFK's catafalque, are in University Archives' Nov. 2 auction

George Washington boldly signed letter written at Continental Army winter headquarters in Morristown, N.J., in 1777, commenting on British Army troop movements (est. $30,000-$40,000).

Albert Einstein one-page autograph letter signed in German, dated April 7, 1926, addressed to colleague Hans Reichenbach, defending his explanation of the Theory of Relativity while criticizing alternatives (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Hilborn-Hamberger, Inc. ceremonial sword mounted on JFK’s catafalque while it was displayed in the East Room of the White House in November and December 1963 (est. $28,000-$35,000).

Civil War-dated amnesty petition signed by Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson, rare because Johnson only served as VP for six weeks prior to Lincoln’s assassination (est. $14,000-$18,000).