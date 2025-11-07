Woody Auction's Dec. 6 Antique Auction features French art glass, Meissen porcelain, Moser glass, Royal Bayreuth, more

Magnificent Victorian figural brides basket with a cranberry art glass bowl decorated with coralene butterfly and floral décor with gold stencil highlights. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000. Charles Schneider French cameo art glass vase signed La Verre Français, marked Charder, having pink, yellow and white mottled ground and daturas overlay. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000. Circa 1910 exceptional double-light gilded bronze wall sconce by Duffner & Kimberly, electrified, with original 6 inch by 5 ½ inch yellow opalescent and amber shades. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000. Figural group marked Meissen with the blue crossed swords, incised #2697, featuring the mythical figure Europa, sitting on a bull with two maidens. Estimate: $1,000-$1,500. Charles Schneider French cameo art glass vase signed Le Verre Français in the Grapevine design, orange and yellow mottled ground with lavender cameo cutback overlay. Estimate: $1,000-$1,750.

Everything will be sold without reserves, in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass, Kansas starting at 9:30am CST, and online.

Woody Auction plans to finish 2025 with a flourish. The December 6th auction is packed with over 300 quality lots showcasing timeless craftsmanship and beauty.” — Jason Woody

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woody Auction plans to finish 2025 with a flourish – their final in-person auction of the year, planned for Saturday, December 6th, one packed with over 300 quality lots showcasing timeless craftsmanship and beauty. Everything will be sold without reserves, in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass starting at 9:30am Central Time.It’s a can’t-miss Antique Auction. The highlights include Charles Schneider French art glass , Meissen porcelain, Moser glass, brides baskets, Royal Bayreuth, cut glass, fine pottery and more. In addition to the auction hall, online bidding will be through LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be available. It’s the final event of the year for the auction powerhouse.Three outstanding items will be vying for top lot honors. The first is a magnificent Victorian figural brides basket with a cranberry art glass bowl decorated with coralene butterfly and floral décor with gold stencil highlights, set on a Wilcox #14 silverplate frame featuring a cherub pulling a chariot with fruit and acorns. It’s a wonderful example that should fetch $1,500-$3,000.The second is a Charles Schneider French cameo art glass vase signed La Verre Français and marked Charder, having pink, yellow and white mottled ground with amethyst and orange cameo cut back daturas (angel’s trumpets) overlay. The vase has a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$3,000.The third is a circa 1910 exceptional double-light gilded bronze wall sconce by Duffner & Kimberly , electrified, with the original 6 inch by 5 ½ inch Duffner & Kimberly yellow opalescent and amber shades. The 14-inch-tall, must-see sconce should bring $1,500-$3,000.A Charles Schneider French cameo art glass vase signed Le Verre Français in the Grapevine design, having an orange and yellow mottled ground with lavender cameo cutback overlay, has an estimate of $1,000-$1,750; while a nice 7-piece American Brilliant Cut Glass ice cream set in the Dauntless pattern by Bergen, one tray and six 7-inch plates, should gavel for $750-$1,500.A figural group marked Meissen with the blue crossed swords, incised #2697, featuring Europa, the mythical figure from Greek mythology, depicted sitting on a bull with two maidens, is expected to gavel for $1,000-$1,500. Also, a two-part American Brilliant Cut Glass punch bowl with five alternating sections of hobstar, vesica and crossed prisms, should reach $600-$1,200.An art glass dresser box marked Nakara, crown mold, having green and pink tones with a pink rose décor, a great example and with the original lining, carries an estimate of $600-$800.An American Brilliant Cut Glass two-light, electrified table lamp by Pairpoint in the Estelle pattern, boasting a mushroom shade (but with one prism missing), should go to a determined bidder for $600-$1,200; while a Gone With the Wind table lamp in a rare apricot satin color and in the Imperial pattern by Consolidated, is expected to illuminate the room for $500-$1,000.Bidders should register 48 hours in advance for online bidding, on LiveAuctioneers.com. Click here for easy access to the December 6th auction and other Woody Auction auctions: www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc A preview will be held on Friday, December 5th, from 1-5pm; and Saturday, December 6th, from 8am-9:30am, in the Woody auction hall. All times quoted are Central. There are no reserves and no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). A sales tax of 8.5 percent will be collected from buyers present on auction day, December 6th.Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is 12 o’clock noon on Thursday, December 4th. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium (BP) of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (or 10 percent if paying by cash or check).Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $500 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Wednesday, December 3rd. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll be notified to confirm receipt of your bid list.As for area lodging, Woody Auction suggests the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $99 plus tax when booking directly); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com.To learn more about Woody Auction and the Antique Auction slated for Saturday, December 6th, online and live at the Douglass, Kansas auction gallery starting at 9:30am Central Time, please visit www.woodyauction.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #

