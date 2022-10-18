VOLITION BEAUTY AND A+E NETWORKS UNVEIL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
Star of Lifetime®’s “Steppin’ Into The Holiday” Jana Kramer is First Beauty Innovator Under New DealLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volition™, the leading beauty platform of the Creator Economy, known for its best-selling clean, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products, today announced it has entered a multi-year beauty product development deal with A+E Networks®. Over the course of the partnership, select A+E talent will become Volition “Innovators,” working hand-in-hand with Brand chemists and creatives to bring unique skincare SKUs to market under the Volition label.
The first such Innovator is Jana Kramer, star of Lifetime’s upcoming Steppin’ into the Holiday, who has co-created Volition’s new retinol-based collection, starting with the new Volition Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum with Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid launching November 2022, $69. An eye cream and full skincare bundle will follow in early 2023.
“A+E Networks is thrilled to launch this foundational enterprise with Volition as we further extend the reach of our Lifetime brand together with meaningful partners. Our first collaboration with Lifetime star Jana Kramer highlights her broad appeal throughout social media as a fervent ambassador for healthy living and natural skin care. We look forward to Jana’s glowing complexion representing the vision of the Lifetime brand extension into skin care,” said Lance Still, SVP, Consumer Enterprises, A+E Networks.
When CEO & Founder Patricia Santos created Volition, her vision was an assortment of products developed with entrepreneurial content creators as authentic extensions of their personal brand. This first A+E Networks collaboration embodies that vision as Kramer wanted to create a unique facial serum that harnessed the antioxidant power of sémillon grape seed in a potent anti-wrinkle serum to help protect skin from free radicals. “I have long been passionate about winemaking, but it always bothered me how the grape seeds are discarded when making white wines,” says Kramer.
“We’re delighted to start this partnership with Jana, as she is passionate about her first product with Volition and her large, engaged audience of beauty enthusiasts will organically amplify our reach.” Volition currently engages with a digital community of approximately 600,000 users and expects that number to increase substantially over the duration of the new deal. “We believe this partnership can revolutionize the way in which brands and talent work together, as we set out to create compelling, new beauty ideas,” says Santos of the future with A+E Networks talent and expanded brand offerings from Volition. “This is an exciting start.”
Steppin’ into the Holiday follows the story of former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario Lopez) who returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired from a hit TV series “Celebrity Dance Off.” While there, he encounters Rae (Jana Kramer), the charismatic owner of the local dance studio where Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is her standout student. Rae and Billy collaborate to revive the town’s traditional Christmas Eve show as a dance recital fundraiser and romantic sparks start flying! Steppin’ into the Holiday premieres Friday, November 25 at 8/7C on Lifetime.
Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum with Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid is available at volitionbeauty.com and will retail at Ulta.com beginning January 2023.
For Volition press inquiries, interview requests and more information contact Paul Deacon at pdeacon@volitionbeauty.com or visit www.volitionbeauty.com.
Paul Deacon
Volition Beauty
pdeacon@volitionbeauty.com