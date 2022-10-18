Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,971 in the last 365 days.

VOLITION BEAUTY AND A+E NETWORKS UNVEIL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

Frosted glass bottle with a rose gold cap, pipette dropper and a white label on the front, that contains an off-white emulsion.

New clean serum launching November 2022 on volitionbeauty.com

The official logo for Volition Beauty

Always Clean, Vegan & Cruelty-free

Close-up of a glass dropper, and two swatches of an off-white emulsion, on a light green background

New Volition Beauty serum launching in November 2022

Star of Lifetime®’s “Steppin’ Into The Holiday” Jana Kramer is First Beauty Innovator Under New Deal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volition™, the leading beauty platform of the Creator Economy, known for its best-selling clean, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products, today announced it has entered a multi-year beauty product development deal with A+E Networks®. Over the course of the partnership, select A+E talent will become Volition “Innovators,” working hand-in-hand with Brand chemists and creatives to bring unique skincare SKUs to market under the Volition label.

The first such Innovator is Jana Kramer, star of Lifetime’s upcoming Steppin’ into the Holiday, who has co-created Volition’s new retinol-based collection, starting with the new Volition Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum with Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid launching November 2022, $69. An eye cream and full skincare bundle will follow in early 2023.

“A+E Networks is thrilled to launch this foundational enterprise with Volition as we further extend the reach of our Lifetime brand together with meaningful partners. Our first collaboration with Lifetime star Jana Kramer highlights her broad appeal throughout social media as a fervent ambassador for healthy living and natural skin care. We look forward to Jana’s glowing complexion representing the vision of the Lifetime brand extension into skin care,” said Lance Still, SVP, Consumer Enterprises, A+E Networks.

When CEO & Founder Patricia Santos created Volition, her vision was an assortment of products developed with entrepreneurial content creators as authentic extensions of their personal brand. This first A+E Networks collaboration embodies that vision as Kramer wanted to create a unique facial serum that harnessed the antioxidant power of sémillon grape seed in a potent anti-wrinkle serum to help protect skin from free radicals. “I have long been passionate about winemaking, but it always bothered me how the grape seeds are discarded when making white wines,” says Kramer.

“We’re delighted to start this partnership with Jana, as she is passionate about her first product with Volition and her large, engaged audience of beauty enthusiasts will organically amplify our reach.” Volition currently engages with a digital community of approximately 600,000 users and expects that number to increase substantially over the duration of the new deal. “We believe this partnership can revolutionize the way in which brands and talent work together, as we set out to create compelling, new beauty ideas,” says Santos of the future with A+E Networks talent and expanded brand offerings from Volition. “This is an exciting start.”

Steppin’ into the Holiday follows the story of former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario Lopez) who returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired from a hit TV series “Celebrity Dance Off.” While there, he encounters Rae (Jana Kramer), the charismatic owner of the local dance studio where Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is her standout student. Rae and Billy collaborate to revive the town’s traditional Christmas Eve show as a dance recital fundraiser and romantic sparks start flying! Steppin’ into the Holiday premieres Friday, November 25 at 8/7C on Lifetime.

Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum with Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid is available at volitionbeauty.com and will retail at Ulta.com beginning January 2023.

For Volition press inquiries, interview requests and more information contact Paul Deacon at pdeacon@volitionbeauty.com or visit www.volitionbeauty.com.

Paul Deacon
Volition Beauty
pdeacon@volitionbeauty.com

You just read:

VOLITION BEAUTY AND A+E NETWORKS UNVEIL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.